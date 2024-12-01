Press release Pega Teach for Change Empowers 56,780 Government School Students Through State-Level Talent and Literacy Festival; Winners Awarded Laptops and Tablets

Hyderabad: Pega systems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA), the low-code platform provider empowering the world’s leading enterprises to Build for Change®, along with Teach for Change, a non-profit organization, organized a grand state-level competition that provided government school children a platform to showcase their exceptional talents. Pega Teach for Change united approximately 56,780 students from government schools across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka for avibrant festival of talent and literacy.

Culminating in a grand finale at the Peg systems Hyderabad office with 200 finalists, the event provided students aunique platform to showcase their creativity, English language skills, and commitment to learning, underscoring the transformative impact of educational access in underserved communities. The highlight of the event was the awarding of laptops and tablets to outstanding performers, presented by Deepak Visweswaraiah - Vice President, Platform Engineering, and Site Managing Director, India, and Pega Leadershipteam. These awards symbolized the recognition of the students’ hard work and dedication to education, as well as their journey toward a brighter future.

The festival featured an array of talent showcases, including singing, dancing, storytelling, and public speaking, alongside activities that demonstrated students enhanced English language skills developed through Pega Teach for Change’s initiatives. The event also fostered parental involvement, with interactive sessions designed to encourage families to take an active rolein their children’s educational journey. “The grand finale at Peg systems Hyderabad office was a powerful reminder of what students from government schools can achieve with the rightsupport and resources,” said Lakshmi Manchu, Founder & Managing Trustee - Teach for change Trust. “The confidence and talent these young Children’s displayed are a testament to theirhard work and dedication.

It was also wonderful to see parents so actively involved, reinforcing the importance of learning at home as well as in the classroom.” Deepak Visweswaraiah, vice president, platform engineering, and site managing director, India (and CSR Committee member):"Pega is proud of itslong-standing association with Teach for Change, and the impact we have beenable to create by introducing dynamic change in the education system by introducing smart classrooms and voluntary literacy programs. Through these collaborative efforts, we have significantly impacted the lives of many students and also exemplified our dedication to social responsibility and community betterment." Pega Teach for Change remains dedicated to improving educational access and literacy across India, especially for Children’s in government schools.

With the support of local educators, volunteers, and partners, the foundation creates impactful programs that offer sustainable change, focusing on English literacy as a cornerstone for future opportunities. This Children’s talent celebration represents a significant step in Pega Teach for Change’s mission to empower government school students through education and literacy. By providing opportunities for students to develop and showcase their talents, the foundation is helping build brighter futures for children and their communities.

