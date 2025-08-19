Press Sewa portal ensures faster approvals: PRGI Yogesh Baweja

Hyderabad: Press Information Bureau (PIB), Hyderabad, under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, organized a one-day workshop titled ‘Vartalap’ addressing the issues faced by publishers at CGO Towers, Kavadiguda, Hyderabad. In his address, Yogesh Baweja, Press Registrar General of India(PRGI), emphasized that the Press Sewa Portal has been introduced as a single-window solution to simplify the registration process. This initiative aims to enhance transparency, accelerate approvals, and improve the ease of doing business for publishers. Earlier, Shruti Patil, Additional Director General of PIB Hyderabad, highlighted that this was the first interactive session of its kind in Telangana, designed to clarify publishers' queries and provide guidance on the new PRP Act. She also announced that PIB Hyderabad, with the support of PRGI, would soon establish a dedicated helpline for publishers.

Ashutosh Mohle, Deputy Press Registrar, delivered a detailed presentation on the new Act. He explained that the entire registration process has transitioned online since March 2024. He stated that applications would be deemed approved if there is no response within 60 days and emphasized the importance of publishers avoiding agents and using the PRGI portal directly. A live demonstration of the portal was given by Gourav Sharma, Assistant Director of NIC. Publishers from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh actively participated in the interactive session.

PIB officials, including Dr Manas Krishna Kanth, Deputy Director, along with Media and Communication Officers Gayathri and Shivacharan Reddy, and officials from I&PR, attended the workshop alongside publishers from both states.