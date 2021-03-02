Prestigious award for Maulana Azad National Urdu University Registrar

Gachibowli: Prof Siddiqui Mohd Mahmood, Registrar I/c & Dean, School of Education &Training, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), has been awarded the prestigious Maulana Azad Memorial Award in Aurangabad for his outstanding services in the field of education.

The award was given to him on the occasion of one-day national seminar organised jointly by Malana Azad Chair, Dr Baba Sahab Ambedkar Marathwada University; Maulana Azad Research Center, Municipal Corporation of Aurangabad; Arts and Science College of Lok Seva Education Society and Chishtia College of Arts and Science, Khuldabad, on the death anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad.

The seminar 'Literature, Culture and Journalism: A Modern Analysis' reviewed the literary and journalistic life of Maulana Azad.Prof Siddiqui in his lecture highlighted various aspects of Maulana Azad's life. Prof. Abdul Hameed Khan, Director, Azad Chair, Prof. Artakaz Afzal Khan, Former Director, BCUD and Assistant Municipal Commissioner, Aurangabad Municipal Corporation were present on the occasion. Prof. S M Rahmatullah, Vice Chancellor I/c and other dignitaries congratulated Prof. Mahmood Siddiqui on receiving the prestigious award.