Prez Murmu addresses 74th batch of IPS probationers

Hyderabad: President Droupadi Murmu said here on Tuesday that the police would command respect and trust of people only when the entire force displays alertness, sensitivity and honesty.

"When the police force commands trust of people, it enhances the image of the government", she said while addressing the probationers of the 74th batch of the Indian Police Service at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy.

She advised the officers to demonstrate through action, the five fundamental attributes of Integrity, Impartiality, Courage, Competence and Sensitivity.

"Police forces have to be partners in progress of the country and transformation of society. Police officers are going to play the roles of change-agents in India's achieving greater prosperity while ensuring sustainable development, especially inclusion" Murmu observed.

Stressing that 'Nari Shakti' had to play a major role in achieving the targets, she said a truly 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', pre-supposes 'Atmanirbhar Nari'.

"Larger participation of women results in better overall development. We should quickly move ahead from the phase of empowering women to the stage of women-led development" she stated.

Murmu urged women police officers to always help women, especially the vulnerable. If every woman stands up for the weaker ones among them, society would experience a great transformation, she added.