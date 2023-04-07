Prime Minister Narendra Modi to flag off new MMTS services tomorrow

Hyderabad: Good news for rail commuters in the Hyderabad–Secunderabad twin city region! South Central Railway (SCR) is set to launch 13 new Multi-Modal Transport (MMTS) services in the suburban section, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the services on April 8.

According to officials of SCR, the MMTS trains will operate on the Secunderabad-Medchal route via Bolarum. Once the Secunderabad-Medchal section is opened for passengers, over 1.5 lakh commuters per day can benefit from these services. Until now, passengers had to rely on other modes of public transport due to the unavailability of MMTS services.

Currently, 86 services are being operated daily to meet the suburban travel needs of the twin cities. MMTS services cover a stretch of 50 km from Falaknuma to Ramchandrapuram via Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Begumpet, Lingampally, and Tellapur, among others. The introduction of MMTS services in the Secunderabad-Medchal route takes these services to new sections of the twin city region, providing commuters, students, and office goers with a cost-effective, safe, and comfortable travel facility, said a senior officer from Hyderabad, SCR.

The central government has allocated Rs 600 crore for MMTS Phase-II work in the recent Union budget. The project was sanctioned in 2012-13 at an estimated cost of Rs 817 crore. Currently, the works are underway in two more sections: Sanathnagar to Moula Ali doubling with electrification and Moula Ali - Malkajgiri - Sitaphalmandi doubling with electrification. The cost of the MMTS Phase-II project has now been revised to over Rs 1,100 crore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to flag off the Vande Bharat Express from Secunderabad Railway Station on April 8, connecting Hyderabad with Tirupati. This semi-high-speed train will provide passengers with a comfortable and splendid traveling experience, reducing travel time between the two cities by almost three and a half hours. This is the second Vande Bharat Express to be launched from Telangana within three months, benefiting pilgrim passengers from both the Telugu States.

SCR officials have reported that the Prime Minister will also dedicate the Secunderabad – Mahabubnagar project to the nation, which includes doubling and electrification along with the elimination of 17 level crossing gates. This project, spanning 85.24 kilometers, has been completed at a cost of nearly Rs. 1,410 crores and is expected to enhance safety for both road users and train operations.

In addition, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of the largest station in Telangana, the Secunderabad Railway Station, at a cost of Rs. 720 crores. The station will undergo a massive makeover with world-class amenities and an aesthetically designed iconic building. The station redevelopment is intended to generate business opportunities and revenue for the people, according to a senior officer from SCR.