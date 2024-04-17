Probe into HMDA land sale scam put on the backburner

Hyderabad: Investigations into the alleged involvement of the arrested top HMDA official Balakrishna in the land sales of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) appear to be progressing at a snail's pace. The government also kept the misuse of public funds in the Formula E race in ‘cold storage’.

Top officials stated that the ACB is probing the misuse of power by Balakrishna, who served as the HMDA Director (Planning) during the auction of HMDA lands in the previous government's tenure. During raids conducted at his residence, the investigating agency discovered crucial documents and uncovered assets disproportionate to his income.

ACB officials have already grilled Balakrishna and recorded statements regarding the land sales within HMDA limits and favours granted to influential BRS leaders at the time of land auctions, and also the layouts.

Sources said that the ACB was still preparing a report on the land issues by recording the statements of the official. “As of now, no decision was taken to move forward in the land case and take action against those violated rules in the purchase of lands in the HMDA limits by evading crores of rupees of tax amount.” The HMDA official was in jail and the action is likely to be taken only when the government instructed the probing agency ACB.

The government was yet to take action in regard to the misuse of Rs 55 crore by the MA&UD department headed by former Secretary Arvind Kumar in the previous BRS government. The MA&UD official already admitted he released money to the Formula E company without the government’s consent. The Municipal department served a memo to the official and the latter also gave a reply to the notice. The department also decided to initiate criminal proceedings and legal action against those responsible but the issue was under the wraps for the last one month.

Officials said that the government is busy with the Lok Sabha elections and it could be the main reason for the delay in taking action against the officials and some influential BRS leaders in the alleged HMDA land sales and Formula E race scams. The probing authorities are working on preparing a report and it will reportedly take some more time.