Prof B Ramakrishna Reddy conferred with Padma Shri

Hyderabad: Prof B Ramakrishna Reddy, retired Professor of Linguistics from Osmania University (OU) and Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University is one of the three people from Telangana who has been honoured with the Padma Shri award by the government of India for his immense contribution towards Literature and Education, especially wide contribution towards the preservation of Tribal and Southern languages like Kuvi, Manda and Kui.

A list of Padma Shri recipients was issued on Wednesday evening on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day. Professor was successfully able to build a cultural bridge connecting tribal languages with other languages.

In a brief interaction with HANS INDIA, Prof B Ramakrishna Reddy expressed special gratitude to the Central government for honoring him with the Padma Shri Award. As everyone has forgotten tribal culture and its literature and to keep it alive, Prof has drafted Manda-English and Oriya-English dictionaries and also co-authored five books towards the cause. He is also the founder of Dravidian University in Kuppam of Andhra Pradesh.

The retired Professor also left his permanent All India Radio job and joint as a professor at Osmania University and he feels that what recognition he have received as a teacher-lecture would not get if he used to work in a four-wall office.

Stressing on preserving the tribal literature, professor said 'People think that if they pursue education from a reputed college or university, they can achieve something in life which is not true.

Even a student who has studied in his/her mother language can achieve something in life. We should not forget our tribal culture and its literature. Nowadays people are using other language words while speaking in mother language. Mother language or ancient language should be not forgotten and should be preserved.