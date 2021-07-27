Prof BJ Rao takes charge as V-C of University of Hyderabad

Gachibowli: Prof Basuthkar Jagadeeshwar Rao, senior professor, Chair of Biology, Dean-Faculty, at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Tirupati, on Monday took charge as Vice-Chancellor of the University of Hyderabad (UoH). His appointment is for five years or up to the age of 70, whichever is earlier.

Prior to the IISER posting, Prof Rao was senior professor and Chair-Biology for several years at TIFR, Mumbai and successfully headed the programmes of Mechanism of Genome Dynamics and Cellular Adaptations Laboratory. His areas of specialization are molecular basis of genome dynamics, computational biology of genomes and protein active sites, cellular physiology and metabolism - fields in which he has made fundamental contributions.

Apart from research in biology, he is also interested in dissemination of scientific knowledge and outreach activities. He has to his credit 130 publications with 1,371 citations. Prof Rao, born on March 13, 1956, was awarded the National Science Talent Award (NCERT) with 16th rank in the country, first in AP (then United AP).He graduated with BSc from Nizam College and an MSc from Osmania University, winning university gold medals in both.

He secured PhD from the Indian Institute of Sciences, Bangalore, in Biochemistry. He went on to do his post-doctoral work at Yale Medical School, serving as a research scientist for seven years. On his return to India, he worked at TIFR for several years.