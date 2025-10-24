Prof. Janaiah felicitated for transformative first year as PJTAU Vice-Chancellor

Hyderabad: The Telangana Movement Activists’ Forum organized Telangana Udyamakarula Atmeeya Sammelanam at Professor Jayashankar Telangana Agricultural University (PJTAU), Rajendranagar. The event was held to felicitate Vice-Chancellor Prof. Aldas Janaiah on completing one year in office. On Thursday, the event featured the release of the Annual Progress Report. A video presentation highlighted the university’s achievements. Chief guest Prof. M. Kodandaram lauded Prof. Janaiah’s leadership, calling his first-year performance “outstanding.” He emphasized the need for a new agricultural policy focused on small and marginal farmers, noting that agriculture remains central to Telangana’s identity and rural economy.

Prof. Janaiah, in his address, credited Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao for their guidance. He announced that the university will supply quality seeds to five lakh farmers annually for the next three years. The VC revealed proposals worth Rs 450 crore have been submitted to the Union Finance Minister for special assistance. An additional Rs 850 crore proposal was placed before the Chief Minister, seeking support from NABARD and JICA to secure the university’s future.

He also announced the establishment of three new agricultural colleges in Nalgonda, Ranga Reddy, and Nizamabad districts, and new horticulture and digital agriculture programs beginning next year.

Telangana Education Commission Chairperson Aakunoori Murali praised Janaiah’s inclusive leadership, especially his decision to reserve seats for children of agricultural labourers.