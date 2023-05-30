Progress with speed under Modi: Arjun Ram Meghwal

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal said that the 9-years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government had earned a name for implementing welfare schemes and taking the country on the path of development with speed and scale. Arjun Ram Meghwal was here on Monday as part of a nationwide programme of Union ministers visiting different places in the country.

Interacting with the media, Meghwal presented the progress card and achievements of the NDA government led by Modi in the last nine years.

He said the government under Modi had focussed on ‘Seva, Sushasan and Garib Kalyan’ (Service, Good Governance and Welfare of Poor). Meghwal said technology-backed direct benefit transfer scheme (DBTS) was launched, and the financial assistance was credited directly into the Jan Dhan bank accounts of the beneficiaries. This helped in saving Rs 1.9 lakh crore, he said. The government had accorded top priority to ensure peace in the country as it is the prerequisite for prosperity and development. Unlike in the past, there were no bomb blasts or major disturbances in the last nine years, he added.

The visionary leadership of PM Modi had not only handled the Covid pandemic effectively but also completed administering 220 crore Covid vaccine doses.