Protest staged against arrest of Prof Kasim

Tank Bund: Condemning the 'illegal arrest' of Professor Kasim of Osmania University, activists of Dalit Bahujan Front (DBF) staged a protest in front of Dr Ambedkar statue here on Sunday. They demanded immediate release of the professor and took pledge on preamble of the constitution that they would strive for protection of constitutional rights.

Speaking on the occasion, DBF secretary P Shankar condemned the arrest of a professor who had been taking regular classes in the university, on the pretext that he was absconding. He said that the professor had been active as a dalit writer, editor of a magazine named 'Nadustunna Telangana' and supporter of Telangana agitation. Professor Kasim was illegally arrested as he had been questioning anti-democratic polices of rulers, he alleged. He termed the arrest by the state government anti-democratic.

Shankar said that the recently passed Citizenship Amendment Act by the union government was against the basic principles of Indian constitution. He called upon people to stage a united fight against anti-dalit and anti-people policies of both central and state governments.

Among those who participated in the protest were Eggonda Swamy, Sanjeev, Raghupati Rao, Puli Kalpana, Eshwar, Venkat, Kiran, Vinay, Ravi, Venu Kishore and others.