Protesters demand action against Congress MLC

Hyderabad: A protest was organised on Thursday demanding action against Congress MLC Chinthapandu Naveen alias Teenmar Mallanna for making insulting remarks against Reddy community at recently-held public meeting of Backward Classes (BCs) in Warangal.

The Reddy Association of Quthbullapur organised the protest at Gajularamaram Cross Roads in Hyderabad. Protestors condemned the insulting remarks, burnt the effigy of the MLC, and demanded the Congress party to expel the MLC immediately. They also demanded immediate cancellation of his MLC post and warned of a legal action if he failed to refrain from making such derogatory comments.

“The MLC made insulting remarks against Reddy community without any provocation. He should immediately render unconditional apology. On its part, Congress should take stern action against him,” they said.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamalakar, an advocate, and BC leader, said the language used by the MLC can’t be accepted, as such a derogatory language would create animosity among communities in the society. Reddy Association president P Shankar Reddy, Siddanolla Sanjeeva Reddy and several others participated in the protest.