Protests against Citizenship Amendment Act, National Register of Citizens echoing in Old City

Malakpet: Protests against NRC (National Register of Citizens) and CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) continued on Sunday at different places in Old City.

On Sunday evening, residents of Moosarambagh held protest at Masjid-e-Mohammadia under Malakpet police station limits, which ended peacefully. They raised slogans against the NRC and CAA and demanded action against the policemen in UP, while citing scores of deaths during the protests in the India's largest State.

Demanding withdrawal of the CAA and the proposed NRC across India, they also asked Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to fall in line with the other CMs including BJP allies like Bihar's Nitish Kumar who already rejected the proposal of NRC.

Meanwhile, the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH), which has been spearheading the movement, continued its pitch against the CAA and NRC. The Charminar unit president, Dr Islamuddin Mujahid, demanded that the Union government roll back the Act, as it was against the Constitution and a threat to the unity of the nation. During its weekly programme at their office at Charminar, he expressed concern that the Muslims who were very much part of the country, were being forced to become 'second class Citizens'.

Referring to the aspirations of the freedom fighters, he felt that the new Act not only has the potential to divide the society on religious lines, but also push backward castes to the brink who have been facing discrimination for centuries. "Rather than focusing the grave issues like employment, dwindling economy, farmers issues, the Union government has adopted the British legacy of divide and rule," he added.