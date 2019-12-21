Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Protests held after Friday prayers against Citizenship Amendment Act, NRC

Protests held after Friday prayers against Citizenship Amendment Act, NRC
Highlights

After the Friday prayers were offered, sloganeering and chants against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the Modi government rent the air in...

Charminar: After the Friday prayers were offered, sloganeering and chants against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the Modi government rent the air in different parts of the Old City.

At Charminar, fully geared policemen were ready to counter any untoward incident. A group of youth holding placards and raising chants came out of the Mecca Masjid attracting the attention of hundreds of devout, some of whom also became part of the protest.

The youth held placards which highlighted 'Ganga Jamuna Tehazeeb of Telangana, Hindu Muslim Bhai Bhai' and 'Our Demand is KCR should announce no NRC in Telangana.'

When they tried to take out a rally from the historic mosque, the police began taking into custody one by one and dispersed the onlookers which had gathered around the protesters. Some of them were rounded up by men both in uniform and mufti and police assured to release them later.

The protesting students some of whom were studying engineering held that they were protesting to save the Indian Constitution and were demanding rollback of CAA as it was discriminatory in nature. They alleged that the Act was against the ethos of Constitution and completely devoid of the vision of the forefathers who fought for Independent India.

Police officials argued that as the youth did not have any permission for taking out a rally, they were blocked and the situation was brought under control after some of them were taken into custody.

Meanwhile, at other places, Shia leaders took out procession holding placards and resorted to sloganeering. In other places like Tolichowki residents of Brindavan, Paramount and other nearby colonies took out protest rally demanding scrapping of CAA.

At Mallepally TPCC Minorities Department Chairman Shaik Abdullah Sohail led a protest at Jama Masjid, Mallepally after Friday prayers. He said that the Congress party would register its protest against CAA and NRC by organising massive protest at Dharna Chowk, Indira Park, on Saturday from 10 am onwards, in which top party leaders including Telangana in charge R C Khuntia, TPCC President & MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy and other senior leaders of Congress party would participate.

During Friday's protest Congress leaders including TPCC spokesperson Syed Nizamuddin, TPCC general secretary Faheem and Hyderabad Congress Minorities wing chairman Sameer Waliullah participated.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Citizenship Act stir: Bandh call in UP21 Dec 2019 4:02 AM GMT

Citizenship Act stir: Bandh call in UP's Rampur for Saturday, 155 held in two days

Muslims stage protest against Citizenship Amendment Act in Nizamabad
Muslims stage protest against Citizenship Amendment Act in...
6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes North India
6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes North India
Death sentence given to convicts of 2008 Jaipur blast case
Death sentence given to convicts of 2008 Jaipur blast case
Ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh gets life sentence for rape
Ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh gets life sentence for rape


Top