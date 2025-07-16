PRSI & NMDC celebrate World Public Relations Day

Hyderabad Chapter of the Public Relations Society of India (PRSI), in collaboration with National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC), celebrated World Public Relations Day today i.e., 16th July, 2025 with great enthusiasm and professional fervour on Wednesday evening at the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI), Red Hills, Hyderabad.

The event commemorated the legacy of Ivy Ledbetter Lee, regarded as the father of modern public relations and focused on the evolving role of Public Relations in diplomacy, governance, corporate communication and media.

Delivering the keynote address, Lion Dr. Kiran Kumar, Honorary Consul of Bulgaria in Hyderabad for the State of Telangana, emphasized the critical role of public relations in nurturing trust and brand image in the society. "Public Relations is not just a communication tool, but a bridge that connects people, cultures, and countries," he remarked requesting PR professionals to take Initiative to spread positivity. He said that he had learnt a lot from PRSI to reach out people in his business development. He declared Rs 1 lakh for the PRSI corpus fund.

Dr. S. Ramu, senior Journalist and Journalism educator, who presided over the programme, reflected on the significance of World Public Relations Day, highlighting the need of ethics, truth and transparency in PR practice in the highly polarized world.

Dr. K. Yadagiri, Chairman of PRSI Hyderabad Chapter, spoke about PRSI’s nationwide footprint and its professional development initiatives aimed at enriching PR knowledge and capabilities across sectors.

Smt. Aparna Rajhans, Secretary of PRSI Hyderabad Chapter, appreciated the support extended by NMDC in co-hosting professional development programms, underlining the importance of such partnerships in elevating public relations as a strategic discipline.

The celebration saw the presence of several distinguished PR practitioners, Office Bearers, Executive Committee Members National Council Representatives, Patrons and Advisors of the Chapter as well as PR & Journalism faculty and students from leading institutions.

In a heartfelt felicitation, the Chapter honoured Dr. S. Ramu for his dedicated service and leadership as Chairman during the previous term. His contributions to building strong institutional partnerships and mentoring young professionals were warmly acknowledged by the fraternity.























