Public opinion should be respected: BJP MP Aruna

Hyderabad: BJP MPs DK Aruna and Konda Vishweshwar Reddy stressed respecting people's views on land acquisition for Pharma City.

The BJP MPs responded on Tuesday over the attack of villagers on the officials at Lagacharla on Monday. Aruna said that the incident in the Kodangal constituency is unfortunate and saddening, and it should not have happened.

She said that it is known that 1,500 acres of land are proposed to be acquired in the first phase and an additional 1,500 acres in the second phase for the establishment of pharmaceutical companies. “Five more villages, including Lagacharla, are strongly opposing these pharmaceutical companies in their villages. I participated in the dharna for the victims of the pharmaceutical companies. The residents of those villages have consistently stated they will not give up their land even at the cost of their lives,” she said.

Aruna said that the villagers say they are not against pharmaceutical companies but they want the companies to be established in a different area.