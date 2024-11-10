Pull of Urdu poetry brings Italian to Hyderabad

Hyderabad: While the internet brings people closer to each other across the globe, the social media platforms helps them explore people, places and cultures in search of their dream world. Daniele Speziale, an Italian citizen and a linguist, is one among them whose love for the Urdu language drives him to the dream city of Hyderabad enduring a two days of travel far away from his country.

With his ability to speak confidently in local Dakhani parlance, Daniele Speziale, a 26- -year-old Italian student, leaves everyone spellbound with every reply that comes flawlessly in Urdu language as if one was talking to someone belongs to the Hyderabad city.

While sitting at Abul Kalam Azad Oriental Research Institute, Public Gardens, along with a Hyderabadi friend, Danial was found learning about the Urdu poets, literature and the classic work compiled in Persian and Deccani language.

Hailing from a small Italian town, Savona, Daniele said, he did Master’s in Development Studies at SOAS University of London and then worked with an NGO in Congo DRC. When asked about his maiden journey to Hyderabad from a far away country in South-West of Europe, he simply replied in Urdu saying “Haan! Pehli baar Hyderabad aaya hoon,” (Yes, this is my first visit to the city.

Talking about the circumstances that drove him to make-up a mind to explore the ancient city of Hyderabad, he said, ‘Mujhe Urdu se bahut muhabbat hae. Internet par Urdu seekhne ke douran meri dosti Riyasat Ali Asrar se ho gai jo Hyderabad main Urdu ke mahir hain aur online classes lete hain. Ab hum dono bahut acche dost hain. (I am fond of Urdu language and while learning the same over internet I was get in touch with Riyasat Ali Asrar, a Hyderabad based Urdu expert and impart language training online. Both of us are now good friends),” maintained Danial.

While recounting his journey Daniele said, “I first got exposed to Urdu through Bollywood songs and movies. When young, was volunteered with an NGO helping migrants in my town, many of them were Indians and Pakistanis.”

He said, “during the pandemic in 2020, I started studying Urdu grammar as well as reading Urdu poetry especially of the celebrated poets such as Ghalib and Mir. I like the Urdu poetry because of how concise it often is especially the widespread use of rhymes and traditional forms as compared to most other languages.” Daniele further added, “I thought trying to write my own poems would be of great help to redefine myself. Gradually, I got the gist of ghazals and nazms and finally gave myself a takhallus (pen name) of Rah IItalvi in early 2023.”

“I found out about Riasath Ali Asrar, an Urdu poet and founder of Anjuman-e-Fannan, a literary organization promoting literary work from Hyderabad. I went through his work on Hyderabadi history and Urdu and Dakhni literature. Later, I got into touch with him and we became friends online,” Daniele said elatedly.

“After spending time in parts of Europe and Africa, I have planned to visit various cities of India. Even explored Delhi, Lucknow, Jaipur and Mumbai, and now came to Hyderabad to learn more about Urdu poetry. I have so far visited the resting place of Dagh Dehlvi in Dargah Hazrath Yusufain and planning to visit Qutub Shahi tombs of other poets along with other important heritage sites soon,” he explained.