Pune youth adopts Great Indian Rhino

Bahadurpura: By adopting a great Indian rhinoceros for a period of three months at Nehru Zoological Park (NZP), the Pune-based man became the first amongst the individuals or organisations adopting a zoo animal in 2020 on Thursday.

According to zoo authorities, Shantanu Alone, a resident of Pune, Maharashtra entered signed an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with zoo officials as part of Animal Adoption Programme during his visit to NZP.

The officials said that it was a wonderful gesture and the amount of Rs 20,000 paid for adopting the animal would provide a support for the expenses incurred on the maintenance of animal and the adoption programme.

N Kshitija, curator, NZP, commended Shantanu for showing keen interest in adopting the rhinoceros and thereby strengthening in wildlife conservation and awareness programme of the NZP. She also appealed to all the youngsters and corporates to come forward for the animal adoption. Shantanu said that he was impressed with the maintenance and the way animals were being taking care at NZP.

Animal adoptions during Oct-Dec, 2019

In December, Master Perla Sai Shivank aged about 4 years, son of Perla Sai Prasanth, a resident of Nuzvid, Andhra Pradesh adopted a crocodile in zoo for a period of one year by paying Rs 20,000.

Recently, on New Year's eve celebrations, Aditya Talent School, Mailardevpally, adopted a giant tortoise 'Galapagos' for one year. The school management and students handed over a cheque of Rs 30,000 towards the adoption.

In November, The State Bank of India (SBI), Hyderabad circle, adopted 15 Tigers in zoo under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). In October, the Inner Wheel Club of Secunderabad adopted five white peacocks at Rs 20,000 for a period of one year. This was the 5th consecutive year of adoption.