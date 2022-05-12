Punjagutta FoB opened to pedestrians

Hyderabad: The Foot Over Bridge (FOB) at Punjagutta was opened to pedestrians on Wednesday by GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi. Costing Rs 5 crore, it has lifts and escalators.

The FoB will minimise conflict between pedestrians and motorists on the busy road, would save lives and cut accident rates.

Addressing the gathering, the Mayor said in order to provide convenience to pedestrians, the FoB has been opened; it can save time and prevent accidents.

According to GHMC officials, the FOB was proposed with simply loaded structure which included rafts foundation, columns for structure, well pits for lift and escalator.

The entire structure is made of MS (mild steel), footpath for pedestrians easy movement, railing at the edge of the footpath to avoid crisscross on road, ACP cladding, glass partitions, CCTV cameras, lifts and escalators. The FoB is situated near Hyderabad Central Mall as it's the busiest road in the city. As many commuters and vehicles pass the road, there is scope of untoward incidents due to improper road crossings at the junction.

The GHMC Khairatabad Zonal Commissioner said keeping this in this view, FOB at Panjagutta was found necessary to guide pedestrians crossing the junction to avoid accidents.

He said walkway staircase erection, roof sheeting, MS hand-railing, flooring, cladding, glass, an elevator (lifts) and an escalator were taken up for the FoB.