Pushpa-2 Stampede Incident: Hyderabad CP Issues Show Cause Notice to Sandhya Theater

Hyderabad CP CV Anand has issued show cause notices to Sandhya Theater at RTC Crossroad. The notices were issued to the theater management, asking them to explain why their license should not be cancelled due to negligence during the premiere of Pushpa-2 on the night of the 4th of this month. The notice requires a response within ten days.

A report circulating on social media revealed that the Chikkadapalli police had previously warned that security would not be provided if actors entered the theater, as there were restaurants on both sides of the building. The Sandhya 70MM and 35MM theaters, located at the same site, have a combined seating capacity of about 2,520. However, there are no special entry points or signage for women entering the theater, and there is only one general entrance for all audiences.

The police investigation has shown that the management, despite encouraging a larger audience, failed to take any measures to control the crowd. The incident, which resulted in the death of a woman and the serious injury of a boy in a stampede when Allu Arjun arrived at the theater, is being treated seriously by the authorities. The police, who had already arrested Allu Arjun in connection with the case, have now issued a show cause notice to the theater, asking why their license should not be revoked.