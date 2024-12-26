Live
- KTR Condemns Arrest of Errolla Srinivas, Calls it an Unjust Act
- Meeting of Film Industry Leaders with CM Revanth Reddy
- Heavy Rush of Devotees at Tirumala Temple
- Belagavi meet is Jai Bapu-Jai Bhim-Jai Samvidhan convention
- Four Karnataka soldiers martyred in J&K Army vehicle accident
- Madhya Pradesh to translocate 14 tigers to Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Odisha
- Shiva Rajkumar gets cancerous bladder removed in US
- Modi: Ambedkar's vision neglected by Congress
- With holiday mood on a high, hotel room demand peaks in Hampi
- Vajpayee’s statue unveiled in Berhampur
Just In
‘Pushpa 2’ stampede: Police warn public against spreading misinformation
Hyderabad: The city police have warned people of severe action if they are found spreading misinformation about the stampede reported at Sandhya 70 MM...
Hyderabad: The city police have warned people of severe action if they are found spreading misinformation about the stampede reported at Sandhya 70 MM Theatre during the premiere show of ‘Pushpa 2’ on December 4.
A woman was killed while her son was seriously injured during the stampede at the theatre. Police reported that some people were circulating videos pertaining to the events that occurred on December 4 and spreading false information about the incident.
The police said the case is under investigation, and anyone found spreading misinformation and wrong facts will be booked.
The city police appealed to the people to approach and share with them any videos or information pertaining to the stampede. A case was already registered against actor Allu Arjun and 17 others, holding them responsible for the stampede.