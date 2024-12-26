‘Pushpa 2’ stampede: Police warn public against spreading misinformation

Hyderabad: The city police have warned people of severe action if they are found spreading misinformation about the stampede reported at Sandhya 70 MM Theatre during the premiere show of ‘Pushpa 2’ on December 4.

A woman was killed while her son was seriously injured during the stampede at the theatre. Police reported that some people were circulating videos pertaining to the events that occurred on December 4 and spreading false information about the incident.

The police said the case is under investigation, and anyone found spreading misinformation and wrong facts will be booked.

The city police appealed to the people to approach and share with them any videos or information pertaining to the stampede. A case was already registered against actor Allu Arjun and 17 others, holding them responsible for the stampede.