PV Narasimha Rao changed India's history through reforms: Tharoor

Hyderabad: During an event to celebrate the centenary celebrations of former Prime Minister PV Narsimha Rao, Shashi Tharoor, former Minister of State, external affairs and former UN Under-Secretary-General described him as a pragmatic leader who brought changed the course of India's history and laid the foundation for the rapidly-growing Indian economy.

Speaking via Zoom App at the event organised by the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee here at Gandhi Bhavan, Dr Tharoor highlighted the fortitude and statesmanlike conduct of Rao, to suggest that there were a fundamental shift and upliftment of India's fortune as a result of the skilful pragmatic manner in which policies were carried out at that time. He also emphasised the way in which the Rao government skilfully managed global alliances while also considering the impact of various domestic factors such as separatist movements as well as economic reforms on our foreign policy during that time.

"A reformist at heart and one of the highest achieving South Indians in Indian political history, PV Narsimha Rao embodied various qualities that truly made India proud. His grasp of languages, skilful Management of alliances and Courage to introduce bold economic reforms with then finance minister and later former Prime Minister, Dr Manmohan Singh fundamentally changed India," he added.