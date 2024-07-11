Live
PV Satyanarayana and Srinivas Setty Honored at HYBIZ TV Media Awards 2024
At the prestigious HYBIZ TV Media Awards 2024 and 4th edition held at HICC Novotel, two talented individuals were honored for their outstanding contributions to journalism. PV Satyanarayana, a staff reporter for The Hans India, was awarded the title of Best Reporter, while Srinivas Setty, a senior photojournalist, received the accolade for Best News Photographer.
The awards were presented by Uttam Kumar Reddy, Minister for Irrigation, Food & Civil Supplies, Govt of Telangana, in recognition of their dedication and excellence in the field of media. Both Satyanarayana and Setty have been instrumental in covering important news stories and events, capturing moments that have made a significant impact on the community.
Their tireless efforts and commitment to quality journalism have not gone unnoticed, and they have emerged as shining examples in their respective fields. The honorees expressed their gratitude for the recognition and pledged to continue their work with the same level of passion and enthusiasm.
The HYBIZ TV Media Awards serve as a platform to celebrate and honor the contributions of media professionals who strive to bring important news and stories to the public. Satyanarayana and Setty's recognition is a testament to their hard work and dedication to journalistic excellence.