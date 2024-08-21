Rachakonda CP holds coordination meeting with officials

Rachakonda CP Sri Sudheerbabu IPS., today held a coordination meeting with Rachakonda DCsP, Additional DCsP, ACsP and other officials at the Commissioner's office, Neredmet regarding the security arrangements for the forthcoming Ganesh festival.

Addressing the meeting, the commissioner said that Ganesh festival is one of the biggest festivals and widely celebrated across the state. He said that there should not be any problem of law and order during the Ganesh celebrations and officers and staff should work together in this regard. CP directed the authorities to take safety measures to ensure that the celebrations are held in a peaceful atmosphere without any untoward incident. "Regarding the installation of Ganesha idols, the inspectors should meet the organizers in advance and review the arrangements" CP added.





CP instructed the officials to coordinate with the other concerned government departments in the respective areas and directed to organize coordination meetings with the officials of GHMC, Fire Department, Water Drainage Department, Medical Department, Electricity, Transport and other departments related to the management and security of the upcoming Ganesh Navratri celebrations.



CP advised the staff to be polite to devotees who come for immersion and to be vigilant in matters of peace and security. CP iterated that Dial 100 Calls should be given special attention and focus on CCTVs besides giving utmost priority to Visible policing. CP mentioned that as per the orders of the Supreme Court, loud speakers should be used only till 10 pm. CP suggested the officials to explain to the mandapam managers and committees that setting up of DJs is not allowed in the mandapams.





CP mentioned that the management should ensure that at least two volunteers must be present in the Ganesh mandapam throughout the day and only good quality wires are used to avoid short circuit in the mandaps. CP instructed the officials to ensure arrangement of flexi with the details and phone numbers of Ganesh mandap organizers, committee details and phone numbers of in charge of the mandaps. He ordered the staff to collect the details of the management committee of Ganesh Mandapam under the respective police stations and coordinate with the relevant departments to avoid electricity accidents and supply interruption.



He said that a point book must be arranged at every Ganesh mandapam, and the police officials will write and sign it when they come for inspection. CP suggested that preventive measures need be taken to avoid clashes near Vinayaka Mandapalas and if there are problematic areas, security should be increased and special picket should be arranged at necessary places.

He requested people to celebrate Ganesh festival peacefully and not to believe false rumours on social media and warned that there will be a vigil on false posts on social media and legal action will be taken against those who spread false rumours.

CP also advised to prepare advance plan for the immersion with the coordination of the concerned departments on the provision of police personnel, swimmers, cranes used for the immersion, lightings and CCTV cameras to ensure that there is no disturbance in the Ganesh Shobhayatra. Similarly CP advised to monitor the situation to avoid traffic problem.

CP mentioned that, on the occasion of immersion, street lights, flood lights and necessary cranes should be arranged in advance at ponds and other immersion water bodies in coordination with GHMC officials. "For the convenience of the devotees, tents, electric lights, barricades should be constructed at the embankments of the pond where Ganesh immersion takes place, good water facilities, mobile toilets and medical facilities should be set up" CP added.

CP instructed to ensure 24 hours uninterrupted power supply and road repair and sanitization works done. CP requested the devotees to celebrate Ganesh festival in an undisturbed and dignified manner.

DCP Malkajgiri Padmaja IPS, DCP LB Nagar Praveen Kumar IPS, DCP Yadadri Rajesh Chandra IPS, DCP SB Karunakar, DCP Crime Arvind Babu, DCP Maheshwaram Sunitha Reddy, ACP IT Cell Narender Goud, ACP SB Sreedhar Reddy and other officers participated in the meeting.



