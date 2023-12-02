Live
Just In
Rachakonda CP inspects counting centre at LB Nagar, says. 144 section in force
Rachakonda CP Chauhan, along with his team, visited the vote counting centre at Saroornagar Indoor Stadium in LB Nagar.
Rachakonda CP Chauhan, along with his team, visited the vote counting centre at Saroornagar Indoor Stadium in LB Nagar. Upon inspection, he stated that all the necessary arrangements for the counting process have been completed. He further mentioned that the strong room, where the electronically recorded votes are stored, is being closely monitored with a three-tier security system in place.
CP Chauhan also informed that Section 144, which prohibits the gathering of more than four people in an area, is in force at the counting centers. This measure aims to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incidents or disruptions during the counting process.
The implementation of Section 144 ensures a conducive environment for the smooth and transparent counting of votes.