Rachakonda CP inspects Ganesh immersion arrangements

Abdullapurmet: Rachakonda CP Mahesh Bhagwat visited the immersion ghat set up in the Byran Cheruvu at Abdullapurmet on Tuesday. CP Mahesh Bhagwat inspected the arrangements made at the Cheruvu for Ganesh immersion.

The staff and local leaders were advised by the CP to see to it that the devotees coming for immersion do not face any trouble. Mahesh Bhagwat advised the officials to create a route map.

He also suggested that irrigation, revenue, panchayat, and police officials work in coordination. He also said officials should be vigilant and see that no untoward incidents take place at the time of immersion. Vanasthalipuram ACP Purushottam Reddy, Inspector Swamy, SIs, Inanguda Sarpanch Yashoda and others were present.