Rachakonda CP Mahesh Bhagwat bereaved

Murali Ranganath, father of Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh Bhagwat passed away due to health issues on Sunday night. He breathed his last at Kamineni Hospital while undergoing treatment. He was 86.

CP Mahesh Bhagwat is a native of Maharashtra and was in Ahmed Nagar to Murali Ranganath who was a primary school teacher. Ranganath had a brain hemorrhage in 2019 after which. In 2020, he tested positive for coronavirus and stayed in 14-day home quarantine.

Ranganath is said to have been undergoing treatment for the last two months and died on Sunday night.