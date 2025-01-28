Rachakonda Police Solve Grisly Murder Case of Missing Woman

In a significant breakthrough, the Rachakonda Police have resolved the troubling case of a missing woman, Smt. Putta Venkata Madhavi, age 35, who had been reported missing on January 18, 2025. Following meticulous investigations and the analysis of technical evidence, police have arrested her husband, Putta Guru Murthy, age 39, in connection with her murder.

According to a complaint lodged by Madhavi's mother, Kuppala Subbamma, her daughter had been living with her husband and two children in Jillelaguda village. The complaint revealed that an argument erupted between Madhavi and her husband on January 16, 2025, prompting her to leave home in distress. Despite exhaustive searches conducted by her family, no trace of Madhavi was found.

During their investigation, police reviewed CCTV footage, which showed Madhavi and Guru Murthy entering their home together on January 15, but no evidence indicated that she exited afterward. This raised suspicions about her fate. As the investigation progressed, police brought Guru Murthy in for questioning, where he ultimately confessed to the shocking crime.

Guru Murthy admitted that following a heated argument on the morning of January 16, he struck Madhavi, causing her to collapse. In a fit of rage, he strangled her, resulting in her death. To conceal the evidence, he proceeded to dismember her body in a gruesome manner, using a knife to cut her into pieces, which he then attempted to dispose of by boiling and burning.

After the confession, police altered the charge from "missing person" to murder under sections 103(1), 238, and 85 BNS. They have seized several items linked to the crime, including a kitchen knife, a stove, and other tools used in the dismemberment process.

The case was under the direct supervision of Shri. G. Sudheer Babu, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda, with support from key officials in the LB Nagar Zone law enforcement team. Detectives from the Meerpet police station have been commended for their rapid response and thorough investigation, with potential awards being considered for their efforts.

This tragic case not only underlines the importance of swift police action in resolving missing person inquiries but also highlights the grim realities underlying domestic disputes. The police continue to encourage anyone facing abuse or violence to seek help and report their situations.