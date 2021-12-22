Rachakonda SHE Teams nab 52 eve-teasers 

Rachakonda: In the last few days, the SHE Teams of Rachakonda police had apprehended 52 eve-teasers besides foiling three child marriages.

The communique from the Rachakonda police on Tuesday said that the SHE Teams have been working constantly to curb the menace of eve-teasing besides counseling parents against marrying off their minor daughters. "The efforts of SHE Teams have been paid off with nabbing the eve-teasers and booking cases against them besides providing counseling to them," the communique read.

Mahesh Bhagwat, Rachakonda Police Commissioner said, "The SHE Teams have been working very hard to stop the malice of eve-teasing and are also regularly involved in counseling the apprehended ones with the help of various NGOs. Apart from that, the department is also working to create awareness amongst families against child marriages."