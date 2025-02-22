Railway Health Services DG holds review meet

Hyderabad: Dr Man Singh, Director General (Railway Health Services), Railway Board, New Delhi on Friday held a performance review meeting of the medical department with concerned Principal Chief Medical Directors (PCMDs) of South Central Railways.

During the meeting, emphasis was given on the performance of the medical department of all the zones and he also reviewed the status of infrastructure development such as equipping the advance medical equipment like CT scan, Cath Labs, advance X-Ray and Ultra Sound Machines, upgrading of diagnostic equipment, up gradation of wards with latest equipment, upgradation of ICUs, proposals for construction of new buildings for Central and Divisional Hospitals over Indian Railways etc. and engaging additional consultants for all the super specialists to provide advanced medical care to the serving and retired employees and their families.

Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, SCR stated that they should focus on providing advance health care to every employee and their family. Use of advanced technology and latest medical equipment are required to deliver quality health services and maintain the trust of every patient and to build their confidence level. He also advised to update old procedures in the diagnostics to get accurate and faster results.