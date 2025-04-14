  • Menu
Rain and Rising Temperatures Forecast for Telangana Over the Next 3 Days

The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has predicted light to moderate rainfall across Telangana for the next three days.

There is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall across Telangana for the next three days, according to the Hyderabad Meteorological Centre.

It stated that some districts may experience rain accompanied by gusty winds. In several districts, gusty winds at speeds of 30 to 40 km/h are expected.

On the other hand, daytime temperatures are also likely to rise over the next three days, with an increase of around 2 to 3 degrees Celsius, as per the weather department officials.

