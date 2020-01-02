Rain garden to come up in hyderabad city by March

Begumpet: Rain garden construction works on track to scheduled completion at Begumpet. The pilot project which was taken up at a cost of Rs 1.9 crore started in mid-December to be completed by mid-March.

So far, the clearing of debris and garbage dump at Kukatpally nala has been completed. This is part of the State government project to restore, conserve and regenerate the environment of storm water drains and also create beautifully landscaped open streams called 'RAIN GARDEN.'



Protecting the lands along Begumpet nala and establishing interplay between ecology and public open spaces in the area, which were being used as dump yard by locals and businesses.

The project will also be useful in storm water management by strengthening the soft edges of embankment and ensuring smooth water flow, while also ensuring no stagnation of water in the dry season.

The pilot project was launched after Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) decided to set up a rain garden to lay a specific and natural storm-water channel, mainly by separating drain channel and rainwater channel in city. If the pilot project is successful, then Hyderabad will also get a pedestrian walk track across the city, connecting 'green nerves' i.e., fresh or rainwater drains.

"The Government of Telangana aims to restore, conserve and regenerate the environment of storm water drains. Naturalistic solutions of protecting waterfronts with improved ecosystems is the vision of the project. We aim to create beautifully landscaped open streams. Rain Garden works involve cleaning the area and removing debris that has accumulated over decades. It is coming up below Begumpet flyover at the intersection of Kukatpally nala and Yousufguda nala. It spans over a stretch of 5 acres and has a deadline of three months," said C V Vandhana, Project Architect.

Business establishments, schools and residents around the nala will get relief from bad odor. People are happy that they would soon be free from harmful pollution.

Asking on choosing the location Begumpet for the project implementation, Vandhana said that, "Begumpet nala is the intersection point of several rainstorm and drain channels, through this nala the drain will enter Musi. If we could filter the drain at this intersection, the damage happening to Musi shall be reduced."

This alternative environment network gives rise to lush meaningful open spaces in our chocked urban agglomeration. These beautiful stream gardens will improve pollution mitigation, health and hygiene, and saves cost for desilting and wastewater treatments. Improved public amenities such as 10-ft wide walking tracks shaded by coconut palms, crossover bridges and well-lit landscapes by LED lights also planned to install as a part of the project.