Rainbow Children's Hospital in association with NGO organises a 2k walk to spread awareness of Autism in children

Hyderabad, April 2nd 2023, witnessed its first-ever all-inclusive 2k walk for autism, titled "A Walk A Wave to Love and Accept Autism," on 2nd April 2023, to mark World Autism Day. The event was organized by Marham Resonating Resilience, an NGO founded by Dr. Nabat Lakhani. More than 1000 people, including individuals on the spectrum, participated in the walk, which aimed to initiate an inclusive society.

The event was graced by several eminent personalities, including Chief Guest Gopichand Pullela, Radio Mirchi team RJ Shadab, RJ Shezzi, Rupal, and Mrs. Asia Pacific Universe Abhimanika Yadav. Dr. Dinesh Kumar Chirla, the Director of Intensive Care Services - at Rainbow Children's Hospital, and his team were also recognized for their support to the cause.

Pullela Gopichand, Indian Badminton Player, the chief guest at the event said, "Coming here on a Sunday morning means you all really love the cause. I will share an incident which changed my perception. Seven years ago, almost during the same time, I was throwing shuttles towards a kid and she kept dropping them. Till then, I never knew such a problem exists. That girl came and asked me to teach her how to catch. That was a defining moment for me. It changed my entire perspective towards sports. It is our responsibility to find the talent in the kids and encourage them."

Dr. Lokesh Lingappa said, "Many parents come to us during the initial stages. When they start finding some symptoms, they come to us with doubts. Compared to pre-COVID times, post-COVID, many parents are coming with autism in their kids. Staying in the house, not having people around, no socialising might develop autism in kids. 10,000 words should be spoken to kids in the first 1000 days of their life. Autism is not s genetic cause...therapists need to support their kids. Shoutout to all the mothers for taking care of these kids selflessly. I request the government to help these parents with financial needs."

Dr. Ramesh Konanki said, "Almost 13 years ago, we hardly heard the term autism. But in recent times, we've been hearing a lot about it. When parents come to know that their child has autism, the first thing they express is denial. Apparently, this is more in fathers. Mothers often look at solutions. Denial is the biggest challenge. The earlier you start therapy, the better it is. Start training and therapies as soon as possible."

Dr. Amulya Mysore said, "We need to remember that every child is different and unique. You need to think beyond diagnosis. Focus on your child's strength. It is important for the community also to support the parents."

Overall, the Walk for Autism was a resounding success, promoting awareness and acceptance of autism while fostering a more inclusive society.