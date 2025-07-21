Rains to continue for 2 more days in city

Hyderabad: The city on Sunday experienced rainfall for the third consecutive day, with various areas in east, south and central parts of the city receiving heavy rainfall. The India Meteorological Department had issued an alert for Hyderabad for the next two days.

Rains lashed areas like - Amberpet, Tarnaka, Uppal, Habsiguda, Kapra, Nacharam, Mallapur, LB Nagar, Hayathnagar, Vanasthalipuram, Malakpet, Chaderghat, Saidabad, Santosh Nagar, Himayat Nagar, Nallakunta, Nampally and Basheerbagh.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a surface trough is developing in the Bay of Bengal, leading to a low-pressure system forming in the North Bay on July 24. The department has forecasted that rain will persist across the Telugu states for two days, with heavy rainfall likely in multiple districts within Telangana.

In response to these weather conditions, the IMD Hyderabad has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next two days. A forecast on Sunday said Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana will continue to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next three to four days.

An orange alert of heavy to very heavy rainfall of 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm of rainfall and a yellow alert indicating heavy rainfall of 64.5 mm to 115.6 mm of rainfall from Monday to Thursday, was issued. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers were also forecast for most parts of Telangana till July 26.

In light of the heavy rains that recently lashed Hyderabad, the Telangana government instructed the authorities to assist in relocating individuals to safer zones in low-lying areas. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is regularly consulting with senior officials regarding the situation in Hyderabad and has made several key recommendations to mitigate risks associated with the rainfall.

The Chief Minister emphasized that measures are in place to prevent water accumulation in the city and has urged citizens to report any issues in low-lying areas to local officials promptly. The GHMC Commissioner, District Collector, HYDRAA Commissioner, Police Commissioner, Water Works officials, and other key figures have all been alerted in preparation for the continuing rainfall.

Meanwhile, the twin reservoirs, Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar, are receiving moderate inflows. As of 8 am on Sunday, both reservoirs are below their Full Tank Levels (FTL).

Osman Sagar, with an FTL of 1790.00 feet (3.900 TMC), currently stands at a present level of 1782.80 feet, holding 2.474 TMC of water. The reservoir is experiencing inflows of 370 cusecs. There are no outflows reported, and the gates remain closed.

Himayat Sagar, which has an FTL of 1763.50 feet (2.970 TMC), is presently at 1759.15 feet, with a water storage of 2.164 TMC. The reservoir is receiving inflows of 200 cusecs. There are no reported outflows, and the gates are not open.