Raj Bhavan clarifies Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan’s visit to NIMS to console Preethi

Hyderabad: The office of Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has issued a statement following 'wrong' news circulated in a section of the media on her visit to NIMS to console Preethi, who is undergoing treatment, on Thursday.

The statement said the Governor went directly to NIMS from Puducherry to see the medical PG student who attempted suicide in Kakatiya Medical College. She consulted the doctors about Preethi's condition and instructed them to provide best of treatment to her.

Later, Tamilisai consoled the student's family members and gave them confidence. "In certain electronic media, some misinformation is being spread about the presence of a garland in the Governor's vehicle during this visit. Raj Bhavan is vehemently condemning this misinformation as it has been a long tradition for the Governor to visit the Hanuman temple in Khairatabad whenever she returns to the Raj Bhavan from other places. Therefore, as part of that tradition, a garland of flowers to be offered at the Hanuman temple was placed in the car.

In addition, the Governor also prayed for the speedy recovery of the student at the temple. Immediately after reaching Raj Bhavan, she directed officials to address a letter to the Chief Secretary and the DGP for conducting a thorough investigation into the incident and take action against all those responsible.

"Raj Bhavan appeals to understand the visit of Governor to NIMS in the right earnest and with proper perspective", the statement said.