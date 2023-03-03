Raj Bhavan is nearer than Delhi, Governor takes jibe at CS following petition in Apex Court

Hyderabad: The Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday expressed her displeasure over State government approaching Supreme Court alleging that she was not clearing the bills sent to her. In a tweet, she even took potshots at Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari saying that Raj Bhavan is nearer than Delhi.



The tweet said, Dear @TelanganaCS Rajbhavan is nearer than Delhi. Assuming office as CS you didn't find time to visit Rajbhavan officially. No protocol!No courtesy even for courtesy call. Friendly official visits & interactions would have been more helpful which you Don't even intend.

It is to mention here that, the State government on Thursday filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court seeking directions to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to approve 10 key bills which have been pending with her for more than six months. The petition is likely to come up for hearing in the Supreme Court on Friday.

Telangana Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari filed the writ petition on behalf of the State government where the Governor has been named as the respondent.

As some of these bills are kept pending in the Raj Bhavan and are not being cleared by the Governor, the State government has decided to approach the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Governor on the approval of the bills.