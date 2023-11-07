Raja Singh in trouble again, police slaps show cause notices

Hyderabad: Goshamahal BJP candidate MLA Raja Singh is once again in trouble. The Mangalhat police issued show cause notices after the public display of banned weapons during the Ayudha Puja on Dussehra. Two inquiry notices were issued to him for hate speech.

It is to mention here that a video of Raja Singh worshiping with guns and knives has gone viral on social media. The police claimed that the video, uploaded by Raja Singh on social media on October 16, contained hate speech.

Raja Singh asked the organizers not to allow Muslims to participate in Navratri Dandiya events and celebrations. Moreover, the in the video he was seen asking to check the identity cards of all those attending the event and not to hire Muslim bouncers, videographers, DJ operators or other persons for the event. Police have registered a case based on the complaint given by local leader MA Samad Warsi on this video. A case has been registered under IPC sections 153A, 295A and 504.

Responding to this, Raja Singh said that the BRS government had issued notices deliberately. KCR also performed weapon pooja on Dussehra, will police issue notice to him too? He asked. He alleged that the CM is trying to harass him and disqualify him from contesting the elections.