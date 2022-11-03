Raja Singh is a threat to peace & tranquility in society: A-G tells HC

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court division bench headed by Justice A Abhishek Reddy and Justice Juvvadi Sridevi heard the writ petition filed by MLA Raja Singh's wife T Usha Bai. She urged the court to direct the State government authorities to set free the Goshamahal MLA, by quashing the order of preventive detention against him.

Advocate-General Banda Shivananda Prasad in his arguments described Singh as a goonda and rowdy-sheeter in the records of Mangalhat police station. "He habitually delivered provocative and inflammatory speeches against Muslims and prophet Mohammed, with an intent to cause communal breach", he said. The AG explained to the court that the MLA's controversial comments on Prophet are true and the police have the videos and evidence.

Prasad said on August 22 Singh had posted an online offensive video on Sriram channel, YouTube, Telangana, commenting blasphemously on Prophet lifestyle. The video went viral; protests erupted in different parts of Hyderabad and Telangana.

"Muslims came out of their houses in large numbers and organised protests, dharnas, rallies, burnt effigies of Singh, sensing danger to the public life and property in the hands of protesters, the blasphemous occurrence happened due to creation of hatred and ill-will between two communities, resulting in widespread unrest among people in Hyderabad", the AG observed.

Prasad informed the court this year, in quick succession Singh committed five offenses--three in the limits of Mangalhat, Shahinyatgunj police stations. The ECI notices are considered as grounds for the MLA's detention. He argued that to prevent Singh from acting in a manner prejudicial in the maintenance of public order the police had invoked the Act and detained him; or else his unlawful activities cannot be curbed.

The AG said Singh's controversial remarks had sparked communal clashes in Telangana region including Hyderabad. He told the court that more than 100 cases have been registered against the MLA; he is also accused in two murder cases. "His own BJP got fed up with Singh's controversial comments and suspended him from the party".

Prasad who argued eloquently for about two hours, said the peaceful atmosphere would be disrupted if he is released from detention.

The bench adjourned the case proceedings to November 3 afternoon.