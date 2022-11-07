Rajagopal was tough against TRS, says P Shekhar

Hyderabad: BJP leader P Shekhar congratulated the party candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy for giving a strong fight to TRS in the just held by elections to Munugodu Assembly constituency.

In a statement, the BJP leader alleged that the ruling TRS misused official machinery and distributed money to the voters to win the elections. The TRS spread false propaganda against Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy on mining deals to his son's company Sushi Infrastructure. The TRS social media also spread rumours against BJP candidate, he alleged.

Shekhar took strong exception to the Ministers and MLAs staying in bypoll-bound Munugodu assembly constituency by ignoring their responsibilities for a long time. The outcome of the by elections has proved that BJP is the only strong alternative to TRS in the Telangana state. He felt that BJP should also develop a strong leadership to lead the party towards victory in the next assembly elections. The BJP leader also observed the Centre and intelligence wings should have taken stern action and arrest the damage caused to the party after the TRS MLAs poaching case came to light at the time of by elections.