Rajaiah-Srihari feud reaches Pragathi Bhavan

Hyderabad: The issue of political fight between two BRS leaders from Station Ghanpur Assembly constituency reached Pragathi Bhavan on Tuesday as BRS working president KT Rama Rao reprimanded MLA Tatikonda Rajaiah for his comments against former minister Kadiam Srihari and asked him to keep away from controversies with crucial elections coming up in the next few months. Amid the arguments and levelling of allegations against one another by the present and former MLA in the constituency, Rao summoned Rajaiah to Pragathi Bhavan on Tuesday. Sources said the BRS working president was unhappy withthe open comments by the two senior-most party leaders. Rao asked the duo to sort out their issues because their fightwas weakening the party in the constituency. “Since elections are coming and if the leaders indulge in fighting, it will bea loss to both of them, the BRS working president told Rajaiah.



Both Rajaiah and Srihari have been in the news of late targeting each other to have supremacy in the constituency.

There was no issue until Rajaiah was in the Congress and Srihari in TDP. However, the problem started after bothjoined the pink party. Since both represented the constituency they have a large number of followers. Srihari has beenholding meetings in the constituency with his followers in the wake of ensuing elections. Srihari targeted Rajaiah overthe latter’s controversy involving Sarpanch Navya. In response the MLA questioned how could Srihari have so manyproperties without doing any work.

After meeting Rao, Rajaiah addressed reporters in the Assembly. He said Rao had responded positively to issues raised byhim and asked him to focus on the constituency. On his allegations, Rajaiah said he had only repeated words used bysenior leaders MotkupalliNarsimhulu and Manda Krishna Madiga on Srihari acquiring properties. He said Srihari wasacting like another power centre in the constituency; hence he had to take his name. However, Rajaiah said he wouldnever take Srihari’s name in future.