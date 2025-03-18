Rajiv Yuva Vikasam boon for youth

Hyderabad: Telangana, which was once known for its revolutionary spirit and inspirational leadership, is now grappling with the alarming spread of ganja, cocaine, and synthetic drugs. If immediate action is not taken to steer the youth away from this growing threat, Telangana risks facing a crisis like that of Udta Punjab. In response, the state government has introduced the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme.

Under this initiative, the government will provide self-employment opportunities to five lakh unemployed youth. This scheme marks a significant step toward enhancing employment opportunities, enabling young citizens to establish their businesses. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy emphasised that the scheme would facilitate loans for jobless youth, helping them become self-reliant. Highlighting the welfare and development programmes implemented over the past 15 months under the Congress government, Revanth Reddy urged MLAs and MLCs to actively support skilled youth in securing self-employment opportunities. He also warned against the misuse of the scheme, clarifying that it is a government-sponsored initiative, not a political party programme. Special consideration will be given to youth trained in Advanced Training Centres, Young India Skill University, and ITIs under this scheme.

Despite financial constraints, the government has not wavered in its commitment to public welfare. The Chief Minister stated that Telangana leads the country in government job recruitment, GST collections, and State-Owned Tax Revenues (SOTR) while successfully reducing the inflation rate to 1.3%. Additionally, revenue from sand sales has doubled, increasing from Rs 1.5 crore per day under the previous administration to Rs 3 crore per day.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the impact of the recently conducted caste census, which has facilitated the election of MLCs from the BC community. The upcoming BC Quota Bill is expected to be a game-changer, ensuring 42% reservations for backward communities in education, employment, and political representation in local bodies.