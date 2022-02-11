Ramanuja's teachings still relevant: Rajnath Singh

Hyderabad: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the State and Society can draw inspiration from the teachings of Sri Ramanujacharaya in solving the challenges being faced by both.

The Union Defence Minister, along with AP Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar participated in the 1000-year birth anniversary celebrations at Sri Ramanagari on Thursday.

Addressing devotees, he said the gigantic statue of equality makes him feel that Ramanuja has come once again to inspire and spread his message among the mankind. And, his teachings, principles and message will continue to spread and inspire from the place of State of Equality to the future generations, he added.

Rajnath Singh said the country is home to diversities of different sorts right from the beginning and it is part and parcel of the country's culture. This makes it natural for people to accept and refute the views of one another. However, many great men have appeared throughout the journey of this country who reconciled between such differences to show the path to the future. Shankaracharya, Ramanujacharya and Madhvacharaya belong to such tradition.

However, it was Ramanujacharaya who had first brought inequality to free the spirituality, tradition and performing puja opening the doors for all to access the light of the all-pervading almighty. He said that the concept of equality has been brought into the Indian Constitution had been taught by Ramanuja about 1000 years ago. That part, his teachings have influenced many in the Northern parts of the country through his disciple Ramanand. In turn, North India has witnessed many great saints like Surdas, Kabirdas and others who championed the cause of bringing equality and upliftment of spirituality among the masses. Sri Sri Ravishankar said that Ramanujacharya was not only a teacher and philosopher but also a social reformer.

A revolutionary who wanted to liberate social order bringing the essence of equality to the fore 1000 years ago. He said the saying goes, where the great men walk that is the path to have aspired. Ramanujacharaya's path has been kept open for over 1000 years through a tradition. The Statue of Equality and the Samatha Murthi Pranganam should become a place to make available his message and inspire children and younger generations. Because, there is a need to nurture the roots, and "our temper in this country has always been scientific. How the Vedic Knowledge is brought into technology should also be amde aailabe to the curetna nd future generations."

Earlier, the Defence Minister, AP Governor and Sri Sri participated in the rituals and received blessings from Veda pandits.