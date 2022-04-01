Ramzan brings cheers to traders

Hyderabad: It's time again for Muslims across the globe to be filled with the holy spirit of Ramadan, the ninth month of Islamic calendar. Ramadan lasts for 720 hours or four weeks and two days during which period followers of Islam fast between dawn and sunset, pray for peace and guidance and give back to the community inform of zakat or charity.

For Hyderabadis, this Ramzan will be more important as it could not be celebrated with pomp and gaiety during the last two years due to the corona pandemic.

This is the time when the business establishments will generate huge profit during the month-long festivities. Clothing business is likely to see a new high as the Muslims wear new clothes on Eid-ul-Fitr after a month of fasting.

Old City is already buzzing with festive mood as people are seen buying different varieties of dates and other goods required for fasting. Ramzan is expected to start from Sunday, the preparations of the festivities have started, and the traders have geared up by procuring goods. In the last two years, there was Covid imposed lockdown and restriction in the season, all commercial establishments were closed and there was literally no business for the traders for months and even after the restrictions were relaxed.

This Ramzan season, the traders are attracting the customers in an innovative manner. Mannequins donning the latest trends have come up in most of the shops in Pathergatti, Madina, Sultan Bazar and Abids. New dress patterns like silk and net gowns, lycra, poncho, sarees and long frocks are in demand. Apart from catering to the locals, Ramzan shopping in the Old City is also a big tourist pull, as several foreigners visit these streets every year.

With an estimated over 5,000 commercial establishments in the stretch from Nayapul to Shalibanda, the entire area is bustling with activity.

With no Covid restriction imposed, traders have stocked up the clothes, ready-made garments, and other goods.

"Now, after two years, we have started manufacturing new designs and patterns," said Mohammed Zubair Ahmed Ansari, an owner of readymade garments at Pathergatti.

"There is an increase of competition in trade. These days, people in Old City tend to buy branded and designer dresses. In the last few years, there used to be a few hundred shops in the stretch but now there are thousands and the competition has doubled," explains Shaik Kaleem Quadri, a SK Garments in Old City.

Rakesh Sharma, an owner of Sri Devi collections at Sultan Bazar, said that the showroom is ready with the entire new collection of suits and dresses for Ramzan.

"We do the business of around Rs 5 lakh during the season every year, but the last two years was horrible and came down to zero. This Ramzan we are starting afresh and have procured dresses from Mumbai, Gujarat and Ahmedabad," he said.

As the Ramzan falls in the starting of April and Eid-ul-Fitr falls in the month of May, with the increasing temperatures, people prefer to visit markets during evening hours and probably after the Iftar.