Rangareddy: Awareness on fire accidents held

Rangareddy: Shamshabad DCP Narayana Reddy, along with Zonal ACP Bhaskar, RGIA Inspector R Srinivas, and Ranga Reddy District Fire Officer Purnachander Rao participated in the awareness conference on fire accidents held at DCP office premises on Friday.

On the occasion, the police officials instructed the owners and management staff of companies about the precautions to be taken to prevent fire accidents outside in view of the ensuing summer season.

The police officials instructed the owners and management staff of companies in Gaganpahad, Satamrai, Nandigama, Kothur, Shadnagar, Kondurg, Chaudariguda, and Amangal and advised that all the staff working in the company should be aware of how to prevent fire accidents. Later, the firemen conducted a mock drill on the office premises.