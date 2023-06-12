Rangareddy: District Collector Harish conducts surprise inspection of Group-1 prelims exam centres

Rangareddy: District Collector Harish undertook a surprise inspection of the examination centres for the Group-1 Prelims conducted by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Sunday.The examination centres visited by the Collector included Brilliant Engineering College in Abdullapurmet, Pallavi Engineering College, Dilsukhnagar High School in SKD Nagar, and Vanasthalipuram.

During the inspection, he closely monitored the implementation of regulations and observed the conduct of the Group-1 Prelims examination. He interacted with candidates and staff, inquiring about their attendance and the adherence to time constraints for opening question papers, which was confirmed by reviewing CCTV camera footage.

The Collector also assessed the availability of drinking water facilities in the examination centers. To ensure compliance with the rules that prohibit the use of cell phones, smartwatches, and other electronic devices inside the exam hall, candidates underwent thorough security checks using metal detectors before being allowed to enter. Additionally, the biometric fingerprint collection process at the respective centers was examined by the Collector. He visited the various rooms within the examination centres and assessed the facilities provided to the candidates, providing valuable suggestions to the Chief Invigilators for further improvement. Collector Harish reported that 59.15 percent of the candidates appeared for the examination in the district. A total of 131 examination centres were set up, accommodating 55,032 candidates. Out of this number, 32,553 candidates appeared for the exam, while 22,479 were absent.