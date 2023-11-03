Rangareddy: Families protest against forced displacement in Budwel

Rangareddy : Amid the reports of brazen levels of encroachments over government lands and illegal ventures mushrooming especially in the Rajendra Nagar constituency, scores of families held a sit-in at Budwel under Rajendra Nagar on Wednesday alleging that land grabbers having political patronage have displaced them forcefully from their land.

The protest took the local police off guard as over a hundred families reached Orijitha Projects in the Manasa Hills area and raised their voices against forced displacement from their land and pointed fingers at a highly influential political leader playing behind the scenes using unsocial elements while their plea before the court is already sub judice.

Charging that the land grabbers having the influence of a high-ranking political leader from the ruling party have trespassed over a large extent of their land in the Manasa Hills area with the support of manipulative and fictitious documents, Syed Hidayatullah Shafi, the President of Happy Homes Sagar Hills Owner Association, claimed owner of the land in Sy No 310, 311, 312 at Budwel Village in Rajendra Nagar.

Explaining that almost 200 families are sincerely following the legal battle since 2015 in the court after getting displaced from their land, Ahmed Sarfaraz Siddique, the General Secretary of the Association said, “The land grabbers trespassed the land and demolished our houses without any hoot to the case already sub judice at a local court in L B Nagar.”

“As the land grabbers are serving a highly influential political family behind the scenes, they simply overpass the legal procedure and displaced almost 200 families from their own land. Later they started building villas under the supervision of unsocial elements and promoted a venture called Oorjita Projects using only to sell them to the gullible people,” he added. The protest went on for hours at the gate of Oorjita Projects at Manasa Hills in the Budwel area as protesters took part in the demonstration along with women and children.

However, no one from Oorjita Projects came forward or responded to counter the allegations. On one occasion, the angry protesters threatened to bring the ruling party’s lawlessness before the people by fielding candidates against the BRS candidate in the Rajendra Nagar constituency. Sensing the enormity, the police swung into action took the protesters into custody, and shifted them to Rajendra Nagar police station.