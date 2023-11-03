Rangareddy: Manikonda residents vent anger over road work delay

Rangareddy : What perceived as a willful negligence on the part of officials from municipality and water works in Manikonda under Rangareddy district, the newly built roads are being dug-out constantly to lay water and sewerage lines beside causing inordinate delay in restoration works regardless of the inconvenience being caused to the residents that too wasting the taxpayers money.

Considered as a well established area on the city outskirts, the Manikonda municipality was established in the year 2018 and divided into 20 wards. Given the presence of some of the leading software giant offices besides luxurious high rise buildings, this municipality has earned a moniker as a commercial hub in all the 16 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) of the Rangareddy district.

However, in several localities the newly built roads are found dug-up to lay water pipelines by both the authorities from municipality as well as the water works under the excuse that essential services are being grounded to facilitate the people.

However, what was found missing is the proper planning before taking up such works that ultimately burning a hole into a pocket of the tax payers sans any accountability on the part of official concern.

“Lack of coordination between the officials from the civic body and the HMWSSB is leading to severe inconvenience for the residents here in Manikonda. People are facing an inconvenience while moving through the dug-up roads especially during the rainy season, the following days saw several stretches turned into mud-caked roads making it quite difficult for the local residents to pass on freely,” rued Rajesh Kumar a resident of Alkapur Township in Manikonda.

“The muddy issue was raised with the Manikonda municipality Commissioner and other officials from Water Works, but to no avail. All our efforts to get the issue addressed through official concerns have failed to yield any result and left us completely dejected with the way the officials from civic body and HMWSSB are performing in Manikonda,” said Lokesh Kumar, Secretary Skyila Gated community.

Lashing out at the officials both from the Water Works and the civic body for the delay in taking up road restoration works causing hardship to the locals as well as the commuters, A Santosh, another resident said, “While the officials explicitly propagate the rules need to be followed before going for road cutting permissions through the website, they themselves failed to follow the same and are simply expecting from the public to follow the dictate.” Affirming the same, Shrikant Ramachandra Swami, Councillor Ward no 9 of the municipality, said “Residents are getting vexed over the way inordinate delay is being done in taking up road restoration works by the officials concerned at several colonies. The issue is being taken up with the authorities from HMWSSB and the municipality time and again but to no avail. The authorities should take the public suffering into consideration and put measures into play to resolve the issue.”