Live
Just In
Rangareddy: State Chief Electoral Officer inspects preparations for Central election Team’s visit
Rangareddy : Vikas Raj, the State Chief Electoral Officer, recently completed a thorough assessment of the preparations and plans for the Central Election Team's imminent visit. This critical visit is slated to take place in the State from October 3 to 5. He was accompanied by several key officials during this evaluation, including Joint Election Officer Sarf Raj, District Collector Harish, and Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Ravindra.
The inspection's primary goal was to check that all necessary plans were in place for a key meeting to be held at Tech Mahindra in Madhapur. This meeting is a key component of the Central Election Team's visit and necessitates careful organisation and coordination.
The officials also looked at the preparations for a cycle rally planned by the Central Election Team, which is scheduled for October 4 at 6 am. This event, which will take place atop the Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge, is likely to gather a lot of attention and participation.