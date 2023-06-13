Rangareddy: Transport department cracks down on violations: School buses under lens

Rangareddy: In an effort to ensure the safety and compliance of school buses, transport department officials have initiated a series of raids across Rangareddy district. The primary objective of these operations is to identify and penalise buses that are found to be violating the prescribed rules and regulations.

The Ranga Reddy District Transport department officials have been actively intercepting and halting buses suspected of flouting the regulations. Their proactive actions have resulted in the immediate seizure of three buses in Rajendranagar and two buses in Vanasthalipuram on Monday for operating against the established guidelines.

Further, eight additional buses have been reported, and cases have been registered against them for similar violations.

With the reopening of schools on Monday, the transport department is placing utmost importance on student transportation. Special attention is being given to school buses to ensure strict adherence to all safety protocols and regulatory requirements. During inspections, officials are conducting comprehensive checks on various aspects, including the buses' fitness, insurance coverage, valid permits, driver's licenses, presence of pollution control measures, availability of fire safety kits, and first aid boxes.

The transport department officials have underlined the critical importance of adhering to the stipulated guidelines and have urged schools and bus operators to prioritise the safety of students above all else.