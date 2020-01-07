Rangoli contests to mark Sankranti

Miyapur: Meka Saritra, the wife of local Coporator Meka Ramesh, TRS Miyupur division general secretary Chandrika, and Chandanagar Corporator Bobba Navatha Reddy acted as panel of judges of the Rangoli competitions organised at the J P Nagar community hall in Miyapur division to mark the Sankranti festival.

Addressing the participants, Navatha Reddy complimented women of J P Nagar for reflecting the Telugu traditions in their 'Rangoli' works. She remarked that the works seem to have ushered in the festival celebrations.

The corporator advised women not to forget 'Rangoli' as it shows 'Telugutanam'. She congratulated the first three winners, after handing over the prizes to them, as also to every participant, who got consolation prizes.

She congratulated the organizers, J P Nagar Mahila Mandali and felicitated the members, while hailing its contribution to keep the Rangoli traditions alive, with the active participation of children, Among those present included Chandanagar Ward Meber Ramana Kumari, Sirisha, Indira, Rupalata, Bhavani, Ramadevi, Kamala, colony residents.